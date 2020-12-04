State-of-the-art system prevents risk of virus transmission

An information system to prevent the risk of COVID-19 transmission from imported cold-storage foods has been launched in the city and is in trial operation.

An information system to prevent the risk of COVID-19 transmission from imported cold-storage foods has been unveiled in the city and is in trial operation, Shanghai's market watchdog announced today.

The move is in response to reports of the virus on the packaging of imported frozen food products in several Chinese cities.

The system includes inspection information of imported cold-storage foods at city ports, pick-up data, circulation information of goods at public transfer testing venues, as well as disinfection information and nucleic acid testing results at designated transfer facilities, officials from the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said.

The system enables closed-loop and smart management of the foods.

An information-sharing mechanism has been established among different authorities that guarantees accurate management of the vehicles and containers involved in the delivery of the food from ports to transfer facilities.

Surveillance cameras have been installed at unloading, nucleic acid testing and disinfection areas of designated transfer facilities. The remote monitoring system has functions such as cold-storage food risk analysis that alerts officials if hazards are detected.

Officials are able to check the disinfection and sample collection of the food via remote supervision in real time, improving efficiency and management accuracy.

A mini app for the system has been launched through which companies are required to upload workers' health conditions, disinfections completed and tracking information of imported food.

All high-risk imported cold-storage foods to be stored, manufactured, processed or sold in Shanghai are subject to testing for the virus, and packaging must be disinfected at designated facilities.

Only foods that have been tested and disinfected at customs are cleared.



So far, the city has selected one public transfer testing venue and 34 company cold-storage facilities that meet testing standards.

Accurate records on the tracking of goods must be kept at these facilities as well.