Hospital set to reopen after two weeks of virus-related shutdown

Shanghai Pudong Hospital will resume normal operations on Tuesday following a two-week shutdown after one of its nurses tested positive for COVID-19.

Shanghai Pudong Hospital will resume normal operations on Tuesday following a two-week shutdown after one of its nurses tested positive for COVID-19. Hospital officials said those in need of outpatient care must make a reservation via its public WeChat account, official website or by phone.

The hospital will be released from closed-loop management tomorrow as no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have been reported for 14 consecutive days.

More than 4,000 medical personnel, facility workers, patients and others have been quarantined in the hospital.

The 34-year-old nurse, surnamed Li, had a sore throat and a fever. She went to the hospital's fever clinic on November 20 and was isolated soon thereafter.

Her 39-year-old husband, surnamed Wu, is a safety inspector at Pudong International Airport's West Cargo Terminal. He went to Zhoupu Hospital in Pudong after showing symptoms and quarantined since then.