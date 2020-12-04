News / Metro

Hospital set to reopen after two weeks of virus-related shutdown

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:59 UTC+8, 2020-12-04
Shanghai Pudong Hospital will resume normal operations on Tuesday following a two-week shutdown after one of its nurses tested positive for COVID-19.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:59 UTC+8, 2020-12-04       0

Shanghai Pudong Hospital will resume normal operations on Tuesday following a two-week shutdown after one of its nurses tested positive for COVID-19. Hospital officials said those in need of outpatient care must make a reservation via its public WeChat account, official website or by phone.

The hospital will be released from closed-loop management tomorrow as no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have been reported for 14 consecutive days.

More than 4,000 medical personnel, facility workers, patients and others have been quarantined in the hospital.

The 34-year-old nurse, surnamed Li, had a sore throat and a fever. She went to the hospital's fever clinic on November 20 and was isolated soon thereafter.

Her 39-year-old husband, surnamed Wu, is a safety inspector at Pudong International Airport's West Cargo Terminal. He went to Zhoupu Hospital in Pudong after showing symptoms and quarantined since then.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Wechat
