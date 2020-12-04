LIVE:Pudong residential complex to be downgraded to low risk

The Mingtianhuacheng residential complex will be downgraded to low risk tomorrow. With no locally transmitted cases reported for 14 consecutive days, the lockdown will end.

The community in the Pudong New Area's Zhoupu Town was listed as a medium-risk zone after a couple tested positive for COVID-19 on November 20.

Because no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have been reported for 14 consecutive days, the complex will be downgraded and the lockdown will end.