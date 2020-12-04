News / Metro

Video competition promotes health knowledge

Staff from over 100  local community health centers submitted video entries for an online competition designed to clear up people's misunderstandings about health.
A total of 21 teams of local medical staff took part in the final of a medical education competition on Friday. The competition was to promote health-care knowledge with interesting videos.

From October 26, over 100 community health centers participated in the first round of the competition. All the short videos were shown on Douyin (known as TikTok overseas) and received 4.59 million clicks.

One short video about people’s misunderstandings of malnutrition and a healthy figure among elderly people received the highest number of likes — 44,000.

The videos were performed, shot and edited by medical staff.

