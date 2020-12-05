Joy and tears as Pudong residential complex lifts lockdown
Residents celebrate, and some even burst to tears after a residential complex in Shanghai lifted lockdown at midnight yesterday.
The Mingtian Huacheng complex had been under lockdown for 14 days after two people living there tested positive for COVID-19.
Upon the lift of lockdown, the complex has been downgraded to low risk from medium risk, because no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have been reported for 14 consecutive days.
The community in the Pudong New Area's Zhoupu Town was listed as a medium-risk zone after a couple tested positive for COVID-19 on November 20.
The girlfriend of Peng Hui, a taxi driver who was lockdown for the past two weeks as he accidentally entered the complex 14 days ago, burst into tears as she went to pick up his boyfriend.