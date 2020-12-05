News / Metro

Joy and tears as Pudong residential complex lifts lockdown

  01:18 UTC+8, 2020-12-05       0
The Mingtian Huacheng complex had been under lockdown for 14 days after two people living there tested positive for COVID-19.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Residents celebrate as the lockdown ended.

Residents celebrate, and some even burst to tears after a residential complex in Shanghai lifted lockdown at midnight yesterday. 

Upon the lift of lockdown, the complex has been downgraded to low risk from medium risk, because no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have been reported for 14 consecutive days.

The community in the Pudong New Area's Zhoupu Town was listed as a medium-risk zone after a couple tested positive for COVID-19 on November 20.

The girlfriend of Peng Hui, a taxi driver who was lockdown for the past two weeks as he accidentally entered the complex 14 days ago, burst into tears as she went to pick up his boyfriend.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A security guard removes the cones at the entrance of the complex.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Cars pour out of the complex one after another after lockdown ended.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Follow Us

