New medical research center established in city

The National Radiology and Treatment Clinical Medical Research Center was established in Shanghai’s Zhongshan Hospital on Saturday.

Interventional treatment is a new practice. Diagnosis and treatment is carried out under the direction of medical imaging such as CT. 

It has become a leading subject along with inner medicine and surgery, and a main treatment for heart diseases, vessel diseases and tumors.

Interventional medicine has not yet had a mature system of training and qualification, clinical standards and quality control. Moreover, most equipment and materials depend on imports, local medical experts said.

To deal with these problems, national and local governments established the national center to boost research on interventional medicine, enhance international cooperation, new technology and equipment development, clinical guideline studies and the establishment of clinical and biological information databases.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
