Young step up to provide community services

The Shanghai Youth League has announced a monthlong service campaign to showcase what changes the young can bring to communities.

Residents of Putuo District enjoy volunteer services at a service fair held at Lanxi Youth Park on Saturday. Ti Gong

Saturday is International Volunteer Day for Social and Economic Development.



Young volunteers around the city cleaned up clutter in public places in residential buildings, taught elderly people information skills, visited autistic children and provided free medical consultation.

More than 200 volunteer activities in similar themes will be carried out this month, according to the youth league.

The youth organization said it has included 796 young community volunteers from 16 trades in the program of “Young Community Consultants” over the past two years. They have provided services in public utility maintenance, communal planning and design, construction, fire safety as well as financial, legal and medical services.

Also, as younger people have increasingly become members of residents’ committees, the organization has provided them with training in community management such as elevator safety, illegal construction and parking.

There are about 2,300 residents’ committee members under 40 years old in the city. More than 10,000 young people are working in the committees as executive secretaries, professional consultants and volunteers. That is up from under 2,000 in 2018, according to the youth league.