Exhibition of Japanese anime characters opens

  21:05 UTC+8, 2020-12-05
An exhibition of Japanese anime heroes Ultraman, Kamen Rider and New Century Evangelion raised its curtain at the Longfor Shanghai Hongqiao Paradise Walk on Saturday.
An exhibition of Japanese anime heroes Ultraman, Kamen Rider and New Century Evangelion raised its curtain at the Longfor Shanghai Hongqiao Paradise Walk on Saturday.

The exhibition, which runs through January 5, features well-known Japanese cartoon figures which have impressed generations.

Through varied models and figure sculptures, visitors can learn about the development of these anime characters and stories behind the production of the TV series. 

Some limited-edition masterpieces are also displayed and available for purchase to collectors.

Ultraman

Ultraman

Ti Gong

New Century Evangelion

