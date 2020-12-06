6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported six new imported novel coronavirus cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese travelling in the United States who departed the country on November 25 and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 26.

The second to sixth patients are Chinese working or studying in Russia who departed the country on December 3 and arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 4 on the same flight.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 136 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, according to the commission.

So far, of all the 1010 imported cases, 953 have been discharged upon recovery and 57 are still hospitalized.

Eight imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 338 have been discharged upon recovery and four are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.