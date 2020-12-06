News / Metro

Volvo in the fast lane with Women's Innovative School

A network connecting women and entrepreneurs has been expanded to include premium carmaker Volvo.
A network connecting women and entrepreneurs has been expanded to include premium carmaker Volvo.

The Shanghai Women’s Innovative School Volvo Car Branch has become the latest member of the “Shanghai Women’s Innovative School,” a brand project set up by the Shanghai Model Women’s Association, under guidance of the Shanghai Women’s Federation.

The project aims to bring women closer to industrial leaders, and foster female talent.

According to Volvo, 45 percent of staff recruited in China in 2019 were women, while female leaders account for more than 32 percent of its Asian Pacific network. 

The new branch, in Jiading District, will help it further explore the potential of female staff, support them to make innovations and foster more female leaders.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Volvo
