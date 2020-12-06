News / Metro

Three winter tour routes launched by Xiangshan County

Xiangshan County, in neighboring Zhejiang Province, showcased its winter allure with three tour routes designed for independent travelers launched in Shanghai over the weekend.
Ti Gong

Xiangshan's fish-ball soup is served in Shanghai.

Xiangshan County, in neighboring Zhejiang Province, showcased its winter allure with three tour routes designed for independent travelers launched in Shanghai over the weekend.

At the 2020 Yangtze River Delta region culture and tourism bazaar on Qibao Ancient Street in Minhang District, Xiangshan's seafood and delicacies such as portunid crabs, shrimps, fish balls and glutinous rice cake were enjoyed by many visitors.

The three winter tour routes take travelers to experience the tranquility of coastal towns in winter, explore local fishing villages, and take a journey through time at Xiangshan's film production base. 

Ti Gong

Xiangshan's famous portunid crabs.

They string attractions such as Xiangshan Global Studios, a film production site based in the county, East China Sea Banbianshan Tourism Resort, Shipu Port and Yueyawan Hot Spring, inviting tourists to experience the unique charms of Xiangshan in winter.

Another three themed tour routes taking visitors to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday and taste seafood nianyefan (Chinese New Year's Eve dinners) in the county were also released, with lucky draws hosted.

The serial 2020 Yangtze River Delta region culture and tourism bazaar, visiting different districts across the city, is organized by the Shanghai Culture and Tourism Public Service Center affiliated to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism. 

Ti Gong

Xiangshan's food and tourism souvenirs on display.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
