City launches award for young innovators

Ti Gong

A new award for young innovators in science and technology was launched on Sunday.

The "Shanghai S&T 35U35" award was introduced by the Shanghai Young Science and Technology Professionals' Association at a youth science and technology summit held on Sunday.

The award is open to all candidates under 35 years old, both from China and overseas, who study or work in Shanghai or in projects related to the integration of the Yangtze River Delta region.

The candidate must present innovations which address science and technology frontiers, economic development, key needs of the country and people's health, and be subject to scrutiny from both experts and the public.

The details of the selection will be announced soon, with a special website.