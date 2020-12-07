News / Metro

Transport commission stepping up virus control of imported food

Management guidelines for airports have been released by officials in the wake of new COVID-19 cases reported at the Pudong International Airport last month.
The city’s transport commission on Monday called for strict health control measures for airports and all imported food.

Management guidelines for airports have been released by officials in the wake of new COVID-19 cases reported at the Pudong International Airport last month.

Local transport commission officials highlighted health control procedures related to freight and personnel at airports.

Disinfections are carried out by third-party companies, and customs checks have resumed.

So far 17 inspections have been conducted, covering passenger and cargo terminals at Pudong and Hongqiao international airports.

Disinfection, personnel registration and training management have been upgraded, and all imported frozen food is inspected at transfer stations.

Containers are prohibited from switching vehicles without registration during transportation, and those that haven’t been delivered within six hours should be reported.

The city’s 69 ports have reinforced measures regarding on-and-off-board registration, daily patrols and health checks on imported cargo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
