City communities all low-risk from Tuesday

Last of Shanghai's residential complexes to be downgraded from medium to low risk after no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported for 14 days.

All the city’s communities will be listed as low-risk infection zones from Tuesday, the local health commission announced on Monday.

The residential complex at Lane 450 Hangcheng No. 7 Road in Zhuqiao Town is to be downgraded from medium to low risk after no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported for 14 days.

It’s the last community to be lowered, following the Xinsheng residential complex in Zhuqiao Town, the 126 Shunhe Road residential complex in Zhangjiang Town, the Mingtianhuacheng residential complex in Zhoupu Town and Yingqian Village in Zhuqiao Town. All are in the Pudong New Area.

Pudong reported a total of six infected cases from November 20 to 23.

According to the city’s center for disease control and prevention, cases A, B and C worked at a logistics company at the airport and had contact with each other at work.

Case A had been exposed to overseas cargo flights and its crew members 14 days before confirmation of infection.

Case D, who work for another logistics company, had been exposed to crew members of overseas cargo flights 14 days before confirmation of infection.

Cases E and F were the wives of case A and B respectively, who had been living with their husbands 14 days before confirmation of infection.

The genotypes of the six cases were all European L-type pedigree Ⅱ.1, which indicates the infection may have originated from the exposure to overseas aircraft and crew, according to experts.

The virus branch of the six was different from the one case reported in Shanghai on November 9 and another in Anhui Province on November 10.

So far, three of the seven local cases have been discharged upon recovery.

Shanghai had reported a total of 1,017 imported cases as of December 6. Two patients who were in serious condition are currently recovering after treatment.

According to the commission, there are a total of 125 nucleic acid test institutions in Shanghai, with a maximum capacity of 641,000 tests daily.