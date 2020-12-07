News / Metro

City communities all low-risk from Tuesday

Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  20:15 UTC+8, 2020-12-07       0
Last of Shanghai's residential complexes to be downgraded from medium to low risk after no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported for 14 days.
Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  20:15 UTC+8, 2020-12-07       0

All the city’s communities will be listed as low-risk infection zones from Tuesday, the local health commission announced on Monday.

The residential complex at Lane 450 Hangcheng No. 7 Road in Zhuqiao Town is to be downgraded from medium to low risk after no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported for 14 days.

It’s the last community to be lowered, following the Xinsheng residential complex in Zhuqiao Town, the 126 Shunhe Road residential complex in Zhangjiang Town, the Mingtianhuacheng residential complex in Zhoupu Town and Yingqian Village in Zhuqiao Town. All are in the Pudong New Area.

Pudong reported a total of six infected cases from November 20 to 23.

According to the city’s center for disease control and prevention, cases A, B and C worked at a logistics company at the airport and had contact with each other at work.

Case A had been exposed to overseas cargo flights and its crew members 14 days before confirmation of infection.

Case D, who work for another logistics company, had been exposed to crew members of overseas cargo flights 14 days before confirmation of infection.

Cases E and F were the wives of case A and B respectively, who had been living with their husbands 14 days before confirmation of infection.

The genotypes of the six cases were all European L-type pedigree Ⅱ.1, which indicates the infection may have originated from the exposure to overseas aircraft and crew, according to experts.

The virus branch of the six was different from the one case reported in Shanghai on November 9 and another in Anhui Province on November 10.

So far, three of the seven local cases have been discharged upon recovery.

Shanghai had reported a total of 1,017 imported cases as of December 6. Two patients who were in serious condition are currently recovering after treatment.

According to the commission, there are a total of 125 nucleic acid test institutions in Shanghai, with a maximum capacity of 641,000 tests daily.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     