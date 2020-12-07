News / Metro

City gets colder as 'great snow' arrives

The 21st solar term Daxue, or great snow, began on Monday with forecasters in Shanghai predicting falling temperatures and an increase in precipitation. 
The 21st solar term Daxue, or great snow, started on Monday. During this period, the weather will be colder with precipitation increasing.

A cold front will affect the city on Sunday, the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau said.

Maximum temperatures this week will be 13-15 degrees Celsius, with lows between 9 and 11 degrees, the bureau said. Sunday will see them fall to 11 and 5 degrees.

No snow, but light rain is forecast this week, except on Wednesday.

Winter is arriving late this year. It usually starts on December 3.

Officially, winter requires five consecutive days of average temperatures below 10 degrees.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
