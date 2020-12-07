Anting's 1,200-year-old ancient tree attracts the crowds

A giant ginkgo tree that is 1,200 years old is currently the subject of many photographs after its leaves turn a golden yellow with the arrival of December.

People from all across Shanghai have been coming to Anting Town in Jiading District to appreciate the beautiful golden leaves of a 1,200-year-old ginkgo tree, as the tree's leaves only turn yellow once a year around December.







Shanghai Jiading

Measuring 27 meters in height, it dwarfs the surrounding trees.

The foliage serves as a large umbrella, scattering small rays of sunlight onto the ground to give the park a touch of wonder.

Shanghai Jiading

A woman surnamed Wang and her husband were there to take pictures with the tree in the background.

“The color is so beautiful and I’ve come from a long way to take photos with it. It’s adorable,” she said.

Shanghai Jiading

Address: No. 230, Qinhai Rd, Anting Town, Jiading District

Admission: Free of charge





Shanghai Jiading