Anting's 1,200-year-old ancient tree attracts the crowds
People from all across Shanghai have been coming to Anting Town in Jiading District to appreciate the beautiful golden leaves of a 1,200-year-old ginkgo tree, as the tree's leaves only turn yellow once a year around December.
Measuring 27 meters in height, it dwarfs the surrounding trees.
The foliage serves as a large umbrella, scattering small rays of sunlight onto the ground to give the park a touch of wonder.
A woman surnamed Wang and her husband were there to take pictures with the tree in the background.
“The color is so beautiful and I’ve come from a long way to take photos with it. It’s adorable,” she said.
Address: No. 230, Qinhai Rd, Anting Town, Jiading District
Admission: Free of charge