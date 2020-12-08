News / Metro

Cycle helmets infringe cartoon copyright

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  19:03 UTC+8, 2020-12-08       0
Over 700 imported cycle helmets carrying the image of a character from domestic animation "Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf" are seized by local customs officers. 
Ti Gong

The imported cycle helmets with the image of Pretty Goat, a character from the “Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf” cartoon seized by local customs recently over copyright infringement.

Over 700 imported cycle helmets with images of characters from a Chinese cartoon series were seized recently over copyright infringement, local customs said on Tuesday.

Yangshan customs officers in the Pudong New Area found a batch of pink helmets with Pretty Goat, a character from the cartoon “Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf.” After checking with the Guangdong-based company that owns the copyright, they confirmed the enterprise's rights had been infringed and an investigation began.

“Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf” is popular with children for its adventures between the goats of the Green-Green Pastures and their bumbling opponents, wolves. The cartoon has over 2,500 episodes, with films and stage shows since 2005.

In 2010, the film broke box office records for domestic animations, taking in over 128 million yuan (US$19.57 million).

Since September, four copyright infringement cases have been investigated by Shanghai Customs and more than 6,500 items with the characters from many famous cartoons, such as Disney-Pixar’s “Cars” and Disney’s “Frozen,” seized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
