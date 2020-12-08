Shandong's 'backyard garden' hopes to lure investment and tourists from city

Shandong Province has inked agreements in Shanghai as it released its Yinjiayu Rural Complex project, hoping to lure investment and tourists from the city.

Ti Gong

East China's Shandong Province has inked a number of agreements in Shanghai as it released its Yinjiayu Rural Complex project to create a leisure tourism "backyard garden," hoping to lure investment and tourists from the city.



The rural complex covering 38 square kilometers in Yishui County's Quanzhuang Town strings together farm land, mountains and water resources that blend agriculture, tourism, sightseeing, shopping and entertainment with a unique combination of science and technology and idyllic pastoral life.

The complex operator signed cooperation agreements with the Shanghai Tourism Alliance, several travel agencies and science and technology companies in Shanghai yesterday.

The rural complex enables visitors to experience tranquil pastoral life amid seas of flowers, peach forests, lucid waters and lush mountains; enjoy the fun of farming and strawberry picking; take a stroll in ancient towns; and explore a slew of aeronautical and space-experience projects like astronaut training, space shuttle operations and even a moon walk.

Ti Gong

Advanced farming technologies such as aeroponic cultivation and aquaponics systems are on display.

Part of the complex is still under construction. It has benefited more than 50,000 impoverished farmers of Yishui County and is estimated to increase the annual income of local farmers by more than 50,000 yuan each with jobs created and agricultural industry bases built.

The complex is aimed at a supply base of agricultural products to the Yangtze River Delta region and the region's leisure tourism "backyard garden," Linyi authorities said in Shanghai.

"Linyi boasts unique cultural and tourism resources, huge potentials in city development and an open business environment, and the city welcomes investment and tourists from Shanghai," said Liu Xianjun, vice mayor of Linyi.

The rural complex promotes rural revitalization and the development of modern agriculture, and Linyi is seeking deepened cooperation and exchange with Shanghai, said Chen Jinxiu, deputy director of the Shandong provincial office in Shanghai.