Pac-Man comes back to life at pizza restaurant

Gaming fans can operate huge joysticks on a larger-than-life Pac-Man machine at a Pizza Marzano restaurant in Hongkou District.

To blend tasty vittles with the classic arcade game, the restaurant has been decorated with Pac-Man decorations such as a Pac-Man maze and Pac-Dots.

Ti Gong

Bandai Namco Holdings China Co joined hands with Pizza Marzano to release a Pac-Man winter set meal including Pac-Man pizza, chicken salad and fresh berry tart at the restaurant in Ruihong Tiandi, a new "urban life icon" in the city's north downtown.

A game combining Pac-Man and pizza on a WeChat mini program has also been released for people to play online.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Pac-Man's release, one of the most popular arcade games of the 1980s.



Pizza Marzano

Opening hours: 10am-10pm

Address: 188 Ruihong Rd

Ti Gong