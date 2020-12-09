News / Metro

Ancient paintings bought by Chinese buyer

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:07 UTC+8, 2020-12-09       0
Five ancient Chinese paintings exhibited at the 3rd China International Import Expo in Shanghai by a Japanese collector have been purchased by a mainland buyer. 
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:07 UTC+8, 2020-12-09       0
Ancient paintings bought by Chinese buyer
Shanghai Administration of Cultural Heritage / Ti Gong

One of the five ancient Chinese paintings displayed at the 3rd CIIE.

Five imported ancient Chinese paintings exhibited at the 3rd China International Import Expo have been purchased by a Chinese collector, taking advantage of the tax free policies during the event.

The paintings collected by a Japanese collector include those by Zhao Boju (1120-1182), a famous painter in the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), as well as Shen Zhou (1427-1509) and Qiu Ying (1497-1552) in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

The paintings' subjects include beautiful women, landscapes and sightseeing tours. They were the first batch of cultural relics from overseas to be exhibited at the CIIE. It is also the first time that China’s lost cultural relics were both exhibited and purchased on the mainland.

A private collector from east Shandong Province purchased the paintings on November 9.

The exhibition, transaction and clearance procedures have been completed, the Shanghai Administration of Cultural Heritage announced on Wednesday.

“The innovative practice taking advantage of the preferential policies of the CIIE is expected to be promoted and help retrieve the nation's cultural relics lost across the world,” an official with the administration said.

During the 3rd CIIE, between November 5 and 10 in Shanghai, five artworks and cultural relics of each exhibitor could be free of tariffs, added-value tax and consumption tax, according to a policy released by China’s Ministry of Finance, the General Administration of Customs and the State Taxation Administration in October.

Ancient paintings bought by Chinese buyer
Shanghai Administration of Cultural Heritage / Ti Gong

Officials check one of the five ancient Chinese paintings displayed at the 3rd CIIE.

The exhibitor of the paintings, Hong Kong-based Golden Line Import & Export Trading Co, said about 300,000 yuan (US$45,930) in tax charges had been saved thanks to the new policy.

Under the policy, the buyer who enjoys the tax reduction must exhibit the cultural relics at a state-owned museum or other organizations free for at least three years.

Previously, private Chinese buyers were banned from purchasing cultural relics from overseas organizations on the Chinese mainland, while overseas organizations were only allowed to exhibit. Some domestic buyers had to buy the artifacts abroad and pay added value tax of 13 percent.

Private buyers have become the main force for purchasing Chinese cultural relics across the world, according to the city’s administration. The Hong Kong company alone has brought back some 30,000 pieces of retrieved cultural relics annually in recent years.

Shanghai has taken a lead in the historical artwork trade market. The city has 52 cultural relics shops, 75 auction houses, 11 antique markets with 1,103 business operators. The city also has over 300 cultural relics and antiques trade websites.

Last year, 171 auctions of cultural relics were held in Shanghai with over 110,000 artworks with a trade volume of 5 billion yuan (US$756 million), according to the city government.

Ancient paintings bought by Chinese buyer
Shanghai Administration of Cultural Heritage / Ti Gong

Officials check one of the paintings on show at the 3rd CIIE.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
CIIE
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     