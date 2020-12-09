Police detain Porsche driver for 10 days

Driver caught on camera speeding on Shanghai streets in a car he said belonged to a friend is also fined and has points deducted from his driving license.

A 51-year-old man is detained for 10 days for racing a Porsche late at night on Shanghai streets, police said on Wednesday.

Police in Putuo District began an investigation after a video shot by a passerby was posted online on Tuesday.

The video showed an orange sports car speeding near the intersection of Yunling Road W. and Xiangzhang Road and ignoring traffic regulations, with other traffic having to make detours.

There were no accidents as a result of Monday night’s incident, police said.

A man surnamed Lu was caught by the police on Wednesday and is said to have confessed that he was driving his friend's car.

Lu is detained for the offense of disturbing public order, police said.

Police have temporarily seized the car, and Lu was also fined and had points deducted from his driving license due to his traffic offenses.

Ti Gong