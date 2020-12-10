9 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported nine new imported novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 7.

The second and the third patients are Chinese living in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 6 on the same flight.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 6.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in France who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 7.

The sixth to the ninth patients are Chinese studying in Switzerland who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 7 on the same flight.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 191 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, two patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, according to the health commission.

So far, of all the 1036 imported cases, 964 have been discharged upon recovery and 72 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 338 have been discharged upon recovery and four are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.