News / Metro

IKEA in hot water for allegedly selling expired coffee ingredients

Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:30 UTC+8, 2020-12-10       0
Market regulators in Yangpu District are investigating the district's IKEA outlet for selling expired food.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:30 UTC+8, 2020-12-10       0
IKEA in hot water for allegedly selling expired coffee ingredients

The entrance to the IKEA store being investigated.

IKEA in hot water for allegedly selling expired coffee ingredients

Dates on the package in question

Market regulators in Yangpu District are investigating the district's IKEA outlet for allegedly selling expired food. 

A consumer on December 3 tipped off authorities after he found the ingredients of coffee sold at the shop had expired a month earlier.

“I noticed a worker was changing ingredients from a coffee machine when I had breakfast there, and I accidentally took a look at the packaging and found the ingredients had expired a month ago," the consumer said.

The expiry date of the ingredients was October 25, while the opening date shown on the package was November 24. 

The manager of the shop offered 500 yuan (US$76.45) as compensation, which the consumer refused and later issued a complaint with the city's market watchdog. 

"I demanded IKEA no longer use expired ingredients and destroy ingredients that have expired," the consumer said. 

The manager of the shop said 20 boxes of the ingredients were purchased in September and six had been used before the expiration date. 

The other 14 boxes were ready to be destroyed but employees used packages from one without checking the expiration date due to carelessness, said the manager, who added the remaining 13 boxes have been destroyed.

Officials from the Yangpu District Administration for Market Regulation said an investigation is underway.

The shop manager said a self-check on food safety has been conducted and staff training will be enhanced.

IKEA in hot water for allegedly selling expired coffee ingredients

The IKEA store in Yangpu District

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     