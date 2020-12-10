High-end French-style restaurant accused of misleading customers

Market authorities in Jing'an District investigate a high-end French-style restaurant after claims it was selling desserts bought from other bakeries.

There is a big price gap of the restaurant's desserts and that allegedly bought from other bakeries.

The average spend per person at Le Bistrot de Racine restaurant, a Black Pearl Award (organized by dianping.com) winner, at the Jing'an Temple business circle is 1,293 yuan (US$197).

Several people claimed the desserts served there were highly similar to those sold at several city bakeries, the Xinmin Evening News reported.

Among them, the hazelnut and citrus cake and pumpkin pineapple mousse cake served by the restaurant are similar to those sold at BoboLEE Cake, while its mille-feuille is similar to that from Madeleine.

They are sold at 120 yuan each at Le Bistrot de Racine compared with between 35 and 88 yuan at the bakeries.

Le Bistrot de Racine was not available for comment. BoboLEE Cake said it had no cooperation with the restaurant.

Madeleine said it made the mille-feuille but it had no cooperation with the restaurant.

The five desserts have been suspended of sales, the Jing'an District Administration for Market Regulation said on Thursday night.

The restaurant has been ordered to rectify and safeguard the rights and interests of consumers, the administration said.

Under Chinese consumer rights law, customers should be told the real information of products by businesses for the goods they purchase.

The restaurant should inform diners these desserts were from other bakeries to ensure consumers' rights, said Zhang Zi, a city lawyer.