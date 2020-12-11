News / Metro

Trains move like lightning on new high-speed railway line

Travel time between Shanghai and Lianyungang, Huai'an and Yangzhou in Jiangsu Province is now much faster with Friday's debut of the Lianyungang-Zhenjiang high-speed railway.
Ti Gong

Passengers take the first train running on the Lianyungang-Zhenjiang high-speed railway on Friday.

Travel time between Shanghai and Lianyungang, Huai'an and Yangzhou in neighboring Jiangsu Province is now much faster with today's debut of the Lianyungang-Zhenjiang high-speed railway, China Railway Shanghai Group announced.

A trip from Shanghai to Lianyungang that used to last 8.5 hours now takes 3.5 hours, while travel time from the city to Huai'an has been reduced from five hours to three.

Traveling between Shanghai and Yangzhou is now 30 minutes faster and takes only two hours.

At 9:08am on Friday, the first train running on the high-speed railway departed from Shanghai Railway Station, scheduled to arrive at Lianyungang Railway Station at 1:12pm.

Currently, 11 high-speed trains depart from Shanghai daily, which will increase significantly  in late January. 

Ti Gong

A passenger takes photos in front of the train. 

