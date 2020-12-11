Trains move like lightning on new high-speed railway line

Travel time between Shanghai and Lianyungang, Huai'an and Yangzhou in Jiangsu Province is now much faster with Friday's debut of the Lianyungang-Zhenjiang high-speed railway.

Ti Gong

A trip from Shanghai to Lianyungang that used to last 8.5 hours now takes 3.5 hours, while travel time from the city to Huai'an has been reduced from five hours to three.



Traveling between Shanghai and Yangzhou is now 30 minutes faster and takes only two hours.



At 9:08am on Friday, the first train running on the high-speed railway departed from Shanghai Railway Station, scheduled to arrive at Lianyungang Railway Station at 1:12pm.

Currently, 11 high-speed trains depart from Shanghai daily, which will increase significantly in late January.