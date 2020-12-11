Streamer's slogan trademark plea rejected

An application to copyright the "Oh, my god! Buy it! Buy it!" of Chinese beauty livestreamer Li Jiaqi has been turned down by the national trademark office.

An application to copyright the “Oh, my god! Buy it! Buy it!” slogan of Chinese beauty livestreamer Austin Li, or Li Jiaqi, has been turned down by the national trademark office.

The slogan is used by Li, the “king of lipsticks,” during his livestream sales and has gained wide recognition among the public for its fast and passionate delivery.

Shanghai Zhuangjia E-Commerce Co, which Li owns 49 percent of the shares, made the application to prevent others using the phrase to cheat buyers, according to the celebrity.

“The failure is entirely predictable,” Liu Chunquan, a partner in the Duan & Duan Law Firm, told Shanghai Daily. “It is a common term which lacks conspicuousness.”

Conspicuousness is key to the application. According to a Tencent case in 2018, the first such case in China, the court supported the application after the company collected a large amount of evidence to show conspicuousness, including its special rhythm and sound effects.