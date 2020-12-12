5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported five new imported novel coronavirus cases on Friday while four patients were discharged upon recovery.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 6.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Spain who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 8.

The third patient is a Czech who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 8.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 27.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 9.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 95 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,046 imported cases, 968 have been discharged upon recovery and 78 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 338 have been discharged upon recovery and four are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.