Outlook is healthy thanks to medical innovation forum

Coronavirus prevention and control, intelligent medicine and the improvement of health service are major topics at the 3rd Asian Medical Innovation and Development Forum.

Coronavirus prevention and control, intelligent medicine and the improvement of health service are major topics at the 3rd Asian Medical Innovation and Development Forum in Shanghai’s Zhongshan Hospital on Saturday.

Hospital management and policy under challenge from long-time coronavirus prevention and control are being discussed by experts from home and abroad through online and offline meetings.

The forum, which was first launched in 2018, has also become an international and domestic platform for medical exchange and cooperation.

A state-owned company contacted Zhongshan Hospital through the forum recently after its overseas staff became infected with coronavirus.

Zhongshan experts gave online consultations to patients with no and slight symptoms, and participated in a long-distance medical consultation for a serious patient.