News / Metro

Outlook is healthy thanks to medical innovation forum

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:12 UTC+8, 2020-12-12       0
Coronavirus prevention and control, intelligent medicine and the improvement of health service are major topics at the 3rd Asian Medical Innovation and Development Forum.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:12 UTC+8, 2020-12-12       0

Coronavirus prevention and control, intelligent medicine and the improvement of health service are major topics at the 3rd Asian Medical Innovation and Development Forum in Shanghai’s Zhongshan Hospital on Saturday.

Hospital management and policy under challenge from long-time coronavirus prevention and control are being discussed by experts from home and abroad through online and offline meetings.

The forum, which was first launched in 2018, has also become an international and domestic platform for medical exchange and cooperation.

A state-owned company contacted Zhongshan Hospital through the forum recently after its overseas staff became infected with coronavirus. 

Zhongshan experts gave online consultations to patients with no and slight symptoms, and participated in a long-distance medical consultation for a serious patient.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     