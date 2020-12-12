Pollution set to stay until Sunday night, warns bureau

The air was heavily polluted in the city on Saturday, and it will remain until Sunday night, the local ecology and environment bureau has warned.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

The air was heavily polluted in Shanghai on Saturday, and it will remain until Sunday night, the local ecology and environment bureau has warned.

A yellow alert for pollution was issued at 1pm, with the maximum concentration of PM2.5, the main pollutants, reaching 209 micrograms per cubic meter, 134 higher than the safety standard, it said.

People should not open windows. Children, the old and people with chronic illness, including heart disease and breathing illness, should stay inside.

The bad atmospheric condition is the result of cold air carrying pollution from northern China.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

The air quality will turn good from Sunday night because a cold front with rains and an increasing wind force, reaching 38 kilometers per hour, will affect the city.

The high temperature will decline from 13 degrees Celsius on Sunday to 6 degrees on Monday. Light rain is forecast over the following two days, the local meteorological bureau said.

The city always suffers air pollution during winter because pollutants from the north are hard to disperse.

Zhang Yihua, an official with the Shanghai Environmental Monitoring Center, said air pollution will be more serious than the average due to less precipitation in the Yangtze River region.

