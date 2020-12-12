'Hug 2020' celebrates Bund Finance Center

The Bund Finance Center marked its first anniversary on Saturday.

SSI ļʱ



Ti Gong

The Bund Finance Center celebrated its first anniversary on Saturday.

“Hug 2020,” a photo and video exhibition, is being held at the center to record heart-warming moments of hugs and smiles over the past year.

Fashion designers and photographers have focused on people from all walks of life. The works about people’s emotions and real stories also convey the messages of hope and courage.

The center's night street market on Fengjing Road, which opened to the public in June, has attracted over 3 million visitors. In addition to food, the market also presents art performances, cultural products and interactive games.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the center, a hub of finance, art and fashion, has received more than 12 million customers over the past year. Yoga and sports training classes, reading salons and art workshops have been offered to families and white-collar workers.