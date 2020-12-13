10 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported ten new imported novel coronavirus cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The city reported ten new imported novel coronavirus cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The first patient is a Haitian visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 3.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in Switzerland who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 7.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 11.

The fourth to ninth patients are Chinese working or studying in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 11 on the same flight with the tenth patient who is a Russian on board.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 153 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,056 imported cases, 971 have been discharged upon recovery and 85 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 338 have been discharged upon recovery and four are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.