Victims of Nanjing Massacre honored at ceremony

A ceremony was held at the Longhua Martyr Memorial in Xuhui District on Sunday to mourn the 300,000 victims of the Nanjing Massacre.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Flowers were laid in front of the memorial sculpture and string music was played by musicians from the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, mourning those who perished in the massacre and paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945).

The memorial ceremony was jointly hosted by the Longhua Martyr Memorial and Shanghai Conservatory of Music for the first time to remember history and cherish peace.

In 2014, China's top legislature designated December 13 as the national memorial day for the victims of the Nanjing Massacre.

After the memorial ceremony, the conservatory released a symphony chorus work "Soul of Longhua" which eulogizes and commemorates martyrs and promotes Red culture with an art form.

The revolutionary past of musicians of the conservatory was also remembered during the event.