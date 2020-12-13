Front blows away pollution but brings cold weather

A blue alert for gales was issued by the local meteorological bureau at 1pm on Sunday.

The maximum wind force will reach 74 kilometers per hour in local coastal areas until Monday afternoon.

The temperature is expected to decline by 6 degrees Celsius to 7 degrees on Monday with light rain. It will slightly increase to 10 degrees at the end of next week.

The low will fluctuate around 5 degrees. In suburban districts it may fall below freezing on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said.

The cold front will blow away pollutants, and the air quality will be good from Sunday night, the local ecology and environment bureau said.

The city has suffered air pollution for three consecutive days due to the concentration of PM2.5 brought along with the cold front from the north. It has reached 198 micrograms per cubic meter, 123 higher than the safety standard, on Sunday, it said.

People with heart and respiratory diseases should keep warm and stay inside when the city is polluted.