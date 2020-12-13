Download correct Metro app or take direct route to shops

Users of Shanghai's Metro have been advised to be sure to download the transport system's correct app.

There are several visually similar apps in the app store.

Shanghai’s Metro operator clarified on its official Weibo account on Sunday that these fake apps including key words of “Daduhui” or “Metro” were not authorized by the city’s subway operator Shentong Group.

Users were advised to verify strictly when downloading an app in order to prevent possible economic loss and the leakage of personal information.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The fake apps usually have similar geometric patterns and colors as the authorized Shanghai Metro’s app, Metro Daduhui.

However, those apps are full of advertisements and tend to redirect users to various shopping sites.

Ti Gong

Netizen “Joyping” expressed annoyance at downloading a bunch of apps, none of which was the official one.

Another netizen, “Xiaogaogao”, suggested the Metro operator make its official logo more explicit.

Netizens also urged the city’s watchdog to crack down on the fake apps.

“The fake apps are suspected of trademark infringement and unfair competition,” said lawyer Qin Yubin, from a Shanghai-based law firm. “In serious cases, they may also be involved in criminal offenses.”

Metro Daduhui has so far served over 6.1 million users, according to Shanghai Metro.