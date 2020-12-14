News / Metro

1 dead, 5 missing after ship collision in east China

Xinhua
  13:02 UTC+8, 2020-12-14
One crew member has died and five others remain missing after two cargo ships collided near the Yangtze River estuary on Sunday, according to the maritime authorities in Shanghai.
The accident occurred at 11: 35 pm when a cargo ship collided with another, causing the latter to sink. At the time of the accident, 16 crew members, all Chinese nationals, were aboard the sunken ship.

The East China Sea rescue bureau has deployed two rescue ships at the scene of the mishap. In the early hours of Monday, 10 crew members were rescued and one body was retrieved.

Rescuers are still searching for the missing crew members.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
