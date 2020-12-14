Three dead and several missing after ships collide on Yangtze

A Chinese container ship with 16 people on board sunk on the Yangtze River Saturday night after colliding with a foreign ship.

Ti Gong

At least three people died, eight were rescued and the rest are missing.



The two ships, Changjinhaiyang and Xinqisheng69, both 165 meters long, collided on the Yangtze River estuary around 11:30pm. Xinqisheng69 later flipped.

Maritime officials quickly dispatched 20 rescue vessels.



Xinqisheng69, owned by Xiamen Qisheng Shipping Company, was loaded with 650 containers.

The Antigua and Barbuda container ship Changjinhaiyang with a crew of 19 is currently anchored in the estuary.

An investigation is underway and the search for survivors continues.