Firefighters in Qibao Town saved a squirrel and got a new companion.

Firefighters at a fire station in Minhang District's Qibao Town recently rescued a squirrel who decided to become their roommate.



They said they saved the squirrel when it was falling from a tree and began taking care of it.



The squirrel plays in trees in the fire station's compound when the firefighters are working, and comes down to play with them when they return.