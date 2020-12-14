New union to promote music in delta region

Festivals, competitions and trade fairs will be organized throughout the Yangtze River Delta following the establishment of union that will sort out resources in the region.

The Yangtze River Delta Region Music Education and Art Industry Development Union has been established at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music.

The union consists of 16 agencies and organizations, including music conservatories, music colleges, musician associations, Shanghai International Arts Festival and Shanghai Spring International Music Festival.

Liao Changyong, president of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, first announced the project at the Yangtze River Delta economic coordination conference in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, in September.

Ti Gong

The union will sort out the region’s music education and performance agency resources and explore regional integration in cultivating talent, artistic creation, performance and national and international art industry communication.

The union plans to introduce a series of activities such as a Yangtze River Delta region opera festival and international forum, music performance trade fair, Chinese art song vocal competition, traditional opera forum and showcase, and a traditional musical instrument competition.

“The Yangtze River Delta region witnessed China’s most vivid economic development,” Liao said. “It’s an open and innovative region. Its people are also longing for a culturally rich, creative and fashionable life."

He added: “As educators, our initial purpose is to build up a talent cultivation and communication platform for the region, and to allow quality education resources to reach more students.”