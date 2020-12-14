News / Metro

Shanghai contestants win gold in Guangzhou

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:16 UTC+8, 2020-12-14       0
City delegations win medals in 86 categories at China's largest skills competition to gain places in the national training teams for the international event in Shanghai in 2022.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:16 UTC+8, 2020-12-14       0

Shanghai contestants harvested gold medals in 10 categories at the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of China in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, authorities announced on Monday.

With the theme “New Era, New Skills, New Dream,” the competition is the largest in China and will be held every two years.

The competition hosted by the Guangdong government had 2,557 contestants in 36 delegations from all over the country competing in 86 categories and assessed by 2,376 judges.

In total, 291 competitors won gold, silver and bronze medals, and 1,010 won medallions for excellence. Thirteen entrants from West China won the titles of “Western Skill Star” while 36 won best players in their respective delegations.

The Shanghai delegations won gold in website design, print media technology, freight forwarding, autobody repair, floristry, health and social care, plumbing and heating, water technology, joinery and information network cabling.

They also won 10 silver medals, seven bronze medals and 45 medallions for excellence.

Among the 86 competition categories, 63 are included in the 46th WorldSkills Competition scheduled to take place in Shanghai in 2022, and the Guangzhou competitions were also aimed at selecting potential competitors to represent China in the world event.

The Shanghai delegation secured places in the national training teams for 46 skill categories in the WorldSkills Competition.

The 2nd Vocational Skills Competition of China will be held in Tianjin.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     