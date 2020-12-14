Shanghai contestants win gold in Guangzhou

City delegations win medals in 86 categories at China's largest skills competition to gain places in the national training teams for the international event in Shanghai in 2022.

Shanghai contestants harvested gold medals in 10 categories at the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of China in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, authorities announced on Monday.

With the theme “New Era, New Skills, New Dream,” the competition is the largest in China and will be held every two years.

The competition hosted by the Guangdong government had 2,557 contestants in 36 delegations from all over the country competing in 86 categories and assessed by 2,376 judges.

In total, 291 competitors won gold, silver and bronze medals, and 1,010 won medallions for excellence. Thirteen entrants from West China won the titles of “Western Skill Star” while 36 won best players in their respective delegations.

The Shanghai delegations won gold in website design, print media technology, freight forwarding, autobody repair, floristry, health and social care, plumbing and heating, water technology, joinery and information network cabling.

They also won 10 silver medals, seven bronze medals and 45 medallions for excellence.

Among the 86 competition categories, 63 are included in the 46th WorldSkills Competition scheduled to take place in Shanghai in 2022, and the Guangzhou competitions were also aimed at selecting potential competitors to represent China in the world event.

The Shanghai delegation secured places in the national training teams for 46 skill categories in the WorldSkills Competition.

The 2nd Vocational Skills Competition of China will be held in Tianjin.