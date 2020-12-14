News / Metro

Xuhui District ups its game with new football training camp

The Xuhui branch of the National School Football Mantianxing Training Camp was unveiled as a part of China's efforts to improve campus football development.
Ti Gong

Wang Dengfeng (third from left), head of the Ministry of Education's Department of Physical, Health and Arts Education, is joined by district and company officials at Mantianxing training camp's unveiling ceremony.

The Xuhui branch of the National School Football Mantianxing Training Camp was unveiled over the weekend as part of China’s efforts to improving campus football development.

Jointly set up by the Xuhui District government, the Ministry of Education’s school football working office and sportswear giant adidas, the campus football training camp will select and cultivate promising football players while promoting football to all students.

“Campus football education and the successful operation of Mantianxing branches in other parts of country are serving as a model for the reform and development of sports education in schools,” said Wang Dengfeng, head of the Ministry of Education's Department of Physical, Health and Arts Education.

Shanghai Education Commission Deputy Director Ni Minjing noted the city has four such training camps, and stressed the importance of learning from sports professionals to coordinate football training and academics.

A more integrated training and sports education scheme will be introduced by 2022, with as many as 30 million students participating in football, according to a joint notice released in September by seven ministries, including the Ministry of Education, National Development and Reform Commission and Ministry of Finance.

Adidas China Managing Director Jason Thomas made a donation of 1 million yuan (US$152,406) to Xuhui District on behalf of the company to support the training camp's operation. He said he hopes to partner with local organizations to offer student athletes better development opportunities.

Veteran football players and professional coaches conduct training sessions at these camps to help physical education teachers create specific teaching and league match plans.

At the end of 2019, there were more than 27,000 schools specializing in football and 80 certified Mantianxing training camps around the country.

The General Administration of Sports of China and the Ministry of Education have been collaborating to boost the development of sports education and improve the fitness level of elementary and middle school students.

