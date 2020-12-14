News / Metro

Jing'an subdistrict gains online celebrity

  20:18 UTC+8, 2020-12-14
Beizhan teams up with video-sharing social networking platform to promote its history and culture after winning nearly 15,000 followers for videos it posted online. 
The Beizhan subdistrict of Jing’an has formed a strategic cooperation with Douyin (known overseas as TikTok) to promote its history and culture.

Beizhan has nearly 15,000 followers on Douyin, after posting videos of children’s Peking Opera performances and telling stories behind local buildings such as the Sihang Warehouse and site of China’s first modern chamber of commerce.

One showing the opening ceremony of the subdistrict’s annual Peking Opera festival has been viewed nearly 1.4 million times. One combining clips from war epic "The Eight Hundred,” based on the real four-day battle at the Sihang Warehouse, got nearly 20,000 likes.

The subdistrict has also offered more than 80 online classes in calligraphy, painting, music, reading and photography.

It has become a new norm to provide public cultural services online, according to Jing’an Culture and Tourism Bureau.

The bureau has worked with local museums, galleries and memorial sites to give people virtual tours. Internet celebrities have also been invited to livestream their one-day tours of the district’s intangible cultural heritage, such as cheongsam and TCM herbs.

