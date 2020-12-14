FedEx to ship COVID-19 vaccines across US

Since the onset of the pandemic, the logistics giant has delivered more than 55 kilotons of PPE and more than 9,600 humanitarian aid shipments around the globe.

Ti Gong

FedEx Express said on Monday that operations are in motion to transport its first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines across the United States.

Following the US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the firm will begin transport of the vaccine using its “priority overnight” service.

After months of preparation and planning with Pfizer, health care companies, and federal and state officials, the first COVID-19 vaccines will move to dosing centers in the United States, the company said.

The company said its network is well-positioned to handle COVID-19 vaccine shipments around the world with temperature-control solutions, near real-time monitoring capabilities and a dedicated health care team to support the transport of the vaccines.

“This is among the most important work in the history of our company, and we’re honored to be a part of the effort to help end this pandemic,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and chief operating officer, FedEx Corp.

The transport of COVID-19 vaccines is part of ongoing efforts of the logistics giant to support pandemic relief around the world.

“We are one of the few companies with the global network and capabilities to keep critical supply chains moving during this unprecedented time,” said Don Colleran, president and chief executive officer, FedEx Express.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, FedEx has delivered more than 55 kilotons of personal protective equipment, including more than two billion face masks, and more than 9,600 humanitarian aid shipments around the globe.

Mike McDermott, president of Pfizer Global Supply said “outstanding logistics is critical to get our products to those who need them across the country.”