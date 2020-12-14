Doctor in health warning over cold front

People advised to keep warm and avoid going out in the early morning with temperatures in downtown Shanghai expected to drop to 1 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

Temperatures in downtown Shanghai are expected to drop to 1 degree Celsius and between minus 2 and zero degrees in rural areas on Tuesday due to a cold front.

That might impose a risk to those with respiratory diseases and cardiovascular syndromes, a doctor warned.

Children, elderly people and those with chronic diseases are advised to keep warm and avoid going out in the early morning, when temperatures are low.

Dr Song He, of Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital. said: “Keeping warm and avoiding a big temperature difference indoors and outdoors is important in preventing respiratory infections for both children and elderly. Good ventilation and proper diets are effective for disease prevention and control.”