TCM doctors take their services to the office

Community doctors in Minhang District are visiting office buildings in the district to offer their services to workers who don't have the time to go to hospital for minor matters.

Community doctors in Minhang District are going to office buildings to offer health consultations and traditional Chinese medicine practice to staff who don’t have time to visit hospital for minor ailments.

Neck and back pain solutions and exercises to relax the body and promote health were popular with office workers when doctors visited one office building on Monday.

In addition to offering TCM services such as cupping and tuina massage, short videos shot by the doctors were also shown on topics such as coronavirus prevention and control and the effects of acupuncture.

Ti Gong