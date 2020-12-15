3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are two Chinese and a Russian. Meanwhile, five people were discharged upon recovery and two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

The city reported three new imported novel coronavirus cases on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

The first patient, a Russian, and the second patient, a Chinese working in Russia, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 11.

The third patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Japan who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 13.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 39 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,066 imported cases, 980 have been discharged upon recovery and 86 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 339 have been discharged upon recovery and three are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.