A taste of Switzerland in the heart of Pudong

Hu Min
  18:43 UTC+8, 2020-12-16       0
A glimpse of Switzerland's innovation, design, delicacies and natural splendor can be found through a variety of displays and performances at "Miss Switzerland, Meet Switzerland."
Ti Gong

An East-meets-West concert is part of the event.

A glimpse of Switzerland's innovation, design, delicacies and natural splendor can be found in Shanghai through a variety of displays and performances at “Miss Switzerland, Meet Switzerland” — celebrating the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between China and the Swiss Confederation.

Centering on “smart & sustainable,” the event features degradable fabric made from banana trees, artistic facial masks and iconic Swiss army knives and watches.

Visitors needn't celebrate on an empty stomach, because there's Swiss ice cream, chocolate and beer aplenty.

The event also includes a concert, painting exhibition and children’s activities.

Ti Gong

A life-like Swiss facial mask

Event info

Dates: Through December 31, 10am-10pm
Venue: LifeHub@Jinqiao
Address: 3611 Zhangyang Rd, Pudong New Area
浦东新区张杨路3611号

