A taste of Switzerland in the heart of Pudong

Ti Gong

A glimpse of Switzerland's innovation, design, delicacies and natural splendor can be found in Shanghai through a variety of displays and performances at “Miss Switzerland, Meet Switzerland” — celebrating the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between China and the Swiss Confederation.

Centering on “smart & sustainable,” the event features degradable fabric made from banana trees, artistic facial masks and iconic Swiss army knives and watches.

Visitors needn't celebrate on an empty stomach, because there's Swiss ice cream, chocolate and beer aplenty.



The event also includes a concert, painting exhibition and children’s activities.

Ti Gong

Event info

Dates: Through December 31, 10am-10pm

Venue: LifeHub@Jinqiao

Address: 3611 Zhangyang Rd, Pudong New Area

浦东新区张杨路3611号