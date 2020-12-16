Self-service coffee to go in mere seconds

A self-service coffee machine offers coffee brewed with beans from southwest China's Yunnan Province at the Xinzhuang Metro Station in Minhang District.

In addition to coffee, warm milk and hot chocolate are available to combat cold winter weather. One cup sells for 9.9 yuan (US$1.51), 10 percent of which goes to an education fund to help needy students.

Customers pay for their drinks via Alipay or WeChat Pay. There are 16 different drinks to choose from, including lattes and cappuccinos. More drinks will be added to the menu, which will change with the seasons.



Fifty of these coffee machines will soon eventually be available in schools, hospitals, office buildings and shopping areas across the district.



China produces 130,000 tons of coffee beans a year, mostly exported to the United States and Europe. About 98 percent of these beans are grown in Yunnan Province, where the coffee economy has been booming in recent years.