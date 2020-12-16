News / Metro

Self-service coffee to go in mere seconds

Han Jing
Han Jing
  19:54 UTC+8, 2020-12-16       0
A self-service coffee machine offers coffee brewed with beans from southwest China's Yunnan Province at the Xinzhuang Metro Station in Minhang District.
Han Jing
Han Jing
  19:54 UTC+8, 2020-12-16       0
Self-service coffee to go in mere seconds
Imaginechina

A self-service coffee machine offers coffee from Yunnan Province at Xinzhuang Metro Station.

A self-service coffee machine offers coffee brewed with beans from southwest China’s Yunnan Province at the Xinzhuang Metro Station in Minhang District.

In addition to coffee, warm milk and hot chocolate are available to combat cold winter weather. One cup sells for 9.9 yuan (US$1.51), 10 percent of which goes to an education fund to help needy students.

Self-service coffee to go in mere seconds
Imaginechina

There are currently 16 different drinks to choose from. 

Customers pay for their drinks via Alipay or WeChat Pay. There are 16 different drinks to choose from, including lattes and cappuccinos. More drinks will be added to the menu, which will change with the seasons.

Self-service coffee to go in mere seconds
Imaginechina

Freshly brewed coffee is delivered in seconds.

Fifty of these coffee machines will soon eventually be available in schools, hospitals, office buildings and shopping areas across the district.

China produces 130,000 tons of coffee beans a year, mostly exported to the United States and Europe. About 98 percent of these beans are grown in Yunnan Province, where the coffee economy has been booming in recent years. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Wechat
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     