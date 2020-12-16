News / Metro

City's first water ambulance is launched

Tian Shengjie
  20:17 UTC+8, 2020-12-16
Doctors and police to patrol the Huangpu River together to offer immediate treatment in the case of emergencies where taking victims to land would waste previous time.
Ti Gong

The water ambulance launched by police and the local emergency center at Bailianjing Dock in the Pudong New Area on Wednesday.

A water ambulance was launched by the local emergency center and Shanghai police at Bailianjing Dock in the Pudong New Area on Wednesday.

The first of its kind in the city, it is equipped with a pacemaker, ventilator and first-aid kit.

There are hundreds of emergencies on the Huangpu River every year, some of which demand immediate treatment. 

A Waterway Medical Emergency Station for doctors and relief supplies has been established near the river in Huangpu District.

Doctors and police will patrol the river together and emergency rescue drills will be held soon. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
