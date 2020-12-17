Beethoven's legacy lives on during 16-hour celebration

More than 100 musicians, critics, producers and music lovers gathered for "Beethoven in China: 16-Hour Marathon Concert" to mark the 250th anniversary of the maestro's birth.

Hosted by Shanghai Radio’s FM94.7, the commemoration included music celebrity interviews, live performances and academic interpretations of his masterpieces.

Sixty of Beethoven’s compositions, as well as 50 video and audio clips about the musician’s life and career, were presented.

From varied perspectives, scholars and music critics offered their views on the charm of Beethoven’s music and its influence on musicians worldwide.