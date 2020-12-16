News / Metro

Interest-based ads on apps come under fire

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  17:41 UTC+8, 2020-12-17       0
About 58 percent of apps contain ads and almost 70 percent have no "close" button for ads, including Wechat, auto platform Autohome and tech media 36Kr.
Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  17:41 UTC+8, 2020-12-17       0

Are you annoyed by interest-based advertisements in WeChat Moments? Can you locate the "close" button?

WeChat users can't permanently close these ads and are forced to take more than 10 steps just to stop their personal information from being followed, said Tang Jiansheng, the Shanghai Consumer Council’s deputy secretary-general, during a conference on Wednesday about advertising issues on mobile apps.

After researching 600 apps, the council, in cooperation with an information technology company, found that 58 percent of apps contain ads and almost 70 percent have no "close" button for them, including WeChat, auto platform Autohome and tech media 36Kr.

Users can permanently close interest-based ads on less than 15 percent of apps. The ad service centers around sending ads to netizens based on their personal information, interests and usage habits.

For example, after complicated procedures on WeChat, users can only close the service for six months. Moreover, users will still receive ads but not based on their interests.

“It's a common issue these days,” Tang said. “Users have the right to say no to these advertisements.”

The report indicates issues related to pop-up ads, pornography and gambling have rapidly declined of late under strict and enhanced oversight, but fake ads are still common.

"Fake interest-based advertisements are common on WeChat, such as shoes that can't be cut through with a saw and facial cleanser that turns skin white with just a wipe," Tang said.

He said publishers should take responsibility for reviewing ads and protecting the rights of users.

In recent years, an increasing number of companies have focused on Internet ads, especially on apps. According to official 2019 statistics, China's internet advertising revenue exceeded 430 billion yuan (US$65.7 billion), with an annual growth rate of more than 18 percent.

Below are procedures for closing the interest-based ad service on WeChat (some steps not available on the English interface).

Interest-based ads on apps come under fire

Click "Me" — "Settings" — "About"


Interest-based ads on apps come under fire

Click "Privacy Policy" — Find "9. Others" and click "Privacy Policy"

Interest-based ads on apps come under fire

Find "Advertisements" and click "About Our Advertising" — Click "管理" (Tips: There's an "中/En" button for the language setting. If this surface is in English, you can't go to the next step.)

Interest-based ads on apps come under fire

Login — Click the button for interest-based ads and you can see the expiration date in red.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Autohome
Wechat
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     